Senior leaders from the militaries of six different Coalition Forces attend a Polish Armed Forces Day ceremony at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Aug. 15, 2021. The Polish contingent hosted dozens of guests at the ceremony, followed by a traditional Polish meal to honor the victory of the Polish Armed Forces at the Battle of Warsaw. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 04:00
|Photo ID:
|6822144
|VIRIN:
|210815-Z-BW348-0301
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coalition Forces celebrate Polish holiday [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS
