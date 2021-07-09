Waverly, TN (September 7, 2021) - Waverly First Baptist Church hosts a full house for the Survivor Resource Meeting to help the community affected by storm and flooding get assistance in their recovery. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6821932
|VIRIN:
|210907-O-RK738-480
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|17.05 MB
|Location:
|WAVERLY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pews Are Filled At Survivor Resource Meeting [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
