    FEMA Providing Assistance after Survivor Resource Meeting [Image 4 of 8]

    FEMA Providing Assistance after Survivor Resource Meeting

    WAVERLY, TN, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Waverly, TN (September 7, 2021) - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistant after the Survivor Resource Meeting in the Fellowship Hall assisting local survivor apply for FEMA Assistance. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 01:09
    Location: WAVERLY, TN, US 
    GALLERY

    Survivor Resource Meeting in Waverly First Baptist Church
    Director of Operations for Christ in Action Chris Zitzmann Leading Meeting
    Survivor Resource Meeting to Aid Flood Damaged Community
    FEMA Providing Assistance after Survivor Resource Meeting
    Multiple Survivors After Meeting Seeking FEMA Assistance
    Pews Are Filled At Survivor Resource Meeting
    FEMA and Multiple Disaster Relief Agencies Offer Assistance at Resource Meeting
    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistants at Community Meeting

