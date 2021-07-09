Waverly, TN (September 7, 2021) - Chris Zitzmann, Director of Operations for Christ in Action, leads the Survivor Resource Meeting at Waverly First Baptist Church in the heart of the storm and flood affected community. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 01:09
|Photo ID:
|6821928
|VIRIN:
|210907-O-RK738-819
|Resolution:
|4782x2690
|Size:
|10.33 MB
|Location:
|WAVERLY, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Director of Operations for Christ in Action Chris Zitzmann Leading Meeting [Image 8 of 8], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
