Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3]

    JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Left to right, Staff Sgt. Garryn Slover, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, 1st Lt. Collin Chow How, 204th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III copilot, Capt. Steve Brinkley, 535th AS C-17 aircraft commander, 1st Lt. Michael Knab, 535th C-17 copilot, and Airman 1st Class Duke Edens, 535th AS loadmaster, celebrate their return home at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2021. After seven days and an estimated 14 hours in-flight, the crew carried out two shuttles supporting evacuation operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 21:06
    Photo ID: 6821862
    VIRIN: 210906-F-JA727-0078
    Resolution: 4694x3087
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations
    JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations
    JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    C-17
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    535th Airlift Squadron
    15th Wing
    204th Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT