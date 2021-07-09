JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations

Left to right, Staff Sgt. Garryn Slover, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, 1st Lt. Collin Chow How, 204th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III copilot, Capt. Steve Brinkley, 535th AS C-17 aircraft commander, 1st Lt. Michael Knab, 535th C-17 copilot, and Airman 1st Class Duke Edens, 535th AS loadmaster, celebrate their return home at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2021. After seven days and an estimated 14 hours in-flight, the crew carried out two shuttles supporting evacuation operations in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 09.07.2021