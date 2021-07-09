Capt. Steve Brinkley, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III aircraft commander, steps off a C-17 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2021. The aircrew, representing the 535th and 204th Airlift Squadrons, supported evacuation operations out of Afghanistan for seven days after being rerouted from temporary duty travel to Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 21:06
|Photo ID:
|6821861
|VIRIN:
|210906-F-JA727-0013
|Resolution:
|3967x2588
|Size:
|476.12 KB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT