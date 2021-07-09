Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations [Image 1 of 3]

    JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III, crewed by active-duty Airmen from the 535th Airlift Squadron and a Hawaii Air National Guard member from the 204th AS, prepares to land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2021. The five aircrew members flew an estimated 14 hours and completed four sorties while supporting evacuation operations out of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    C-17
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    535th Airlift Squadron
    15th Wing
    204th Airlift Squadron

