A C-17 Globemaster III, crewed by active-duty Airmen from the 535th Airlift Squadron and a Hawaii Air National Guard member from the 204th AS, prepares to land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2021. The five aircrew members flew an estimated 14 hours and completed four sorties while supporting evacuation operations out of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 21:06
|Photo ID:
|6821860
|VIRIN:
|210906-F-JA727-0002
|Resolution:
|3649x2282
|Size:
|200.4 KB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
