A C-17 Globemaster III, crewed by active-duty Airmen from the 535th Airlift Squadron and a Hawaii Air National Guard member from the 204th AS, prepares to land at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 7, 2021. The five aircrew members flew an estimated 14 hours and completed four sorties while supporting evacuation operations out of Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 21:06 Photo ID: 6821860 VIRIN: 210906-F-JA727-0002 Resolution: 3649x2282 Size: 200.4 KB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBPHH Airmen support Afghanistan evacuation operations [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.