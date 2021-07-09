USNORTHCOM Leadership visit Task Force – Holloman

Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, welcomes Mr. Terry Todd, Department of Homeland Security's Federal Coordinator at Holloman AFB; Mr. Joe Parente, Department of State Team Lead; Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-1) and Rep Yvette Herrell (R-NM-2), to Task Force - Holloman as part of a tour to see housing facilities and other support functions for the Afghan evacuees at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton)

