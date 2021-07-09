U.S. NORTHCOM Commander, Command Senior Enlisted Leader visits Task Force – Holloman

Gen. Glen VanHerck, left, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, is welcomed to Holloman Air Force Base by Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, Task Force - Holloman commander, Sept. 7, 2021. Gen. VanHerck was joined by Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, NORAD and USNRTHCOM; Mr. Terry Todd, Department of Homeland Security's Federal Coordinator at Holloman AFB; Mr. Joe Parente, Department of State Team Lead; Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-1) and Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-2), in touring housing facilities and other support functions for the Afghan evacuees on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton)

