    USNORTHCOM Leadership visit Task Force – Holloman [Image 2 of 3]

    USNORTHCOM Leadership visit Task Force – Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Sgt. Maj. James Porterfield, left, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, greets Chief Master Sgt. Eric West, Task Force - Holloman command chief, upon arrival at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 7, 2021. The senior enlisted leaders joined with Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, NORAD and USNORTHCOM; Mr. Terry Todd, Department of Homeland Security's Federal Coordinator at Holloman AFB; Mr. Joe Parente, Department of State Team Lead; Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM-1) and Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM-2), touring housing facilities and other support functions for the Afghan evacuees on the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 19:52
    Photo ID: 6821797
    VIRIN: 210907-F-HV022-1058
    Resolution: 2514x1784
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNORTHCOM Leadership visit Task Force – Holloman [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holloman
    USNORTHCOM
    DHS
    DoS
    Afghan personnel
    OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME

