PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airman 1st Class Avery Haake, High Frontier Honor Guardsman, swims laps in the pool after the re-opening of the Aquatics Center at Peterson Air Force Base, June 1, 2021. On average, approximately 1,000 swimmers used the facility each month before it was closed for repairs. Visit the 21st Force Support Squadron Aquatics Center website at www.21fss.com for the most up-to-date hours as the seasons change. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:14 Photo ID: 6821656 VIRIN: 210601-X-KF582-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.03 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.