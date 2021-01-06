PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airman 1st Class Avery Haake, High Frontier Honor Guardsman, swims laps in the pool after the re-opening of the Aquatics Center at Peterson Air Force Base, June 1, 2021. On average, approximately 1,000 swimmers used the facility each month before it was closed for repairs. Visit the 21st Force Support Squadron Aquatics Center website at www.21fss.com for the most up-to-date hours as the seasons change. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 17:14
|Photo ID:
|6821656
|VIRIN:
|210601-X-KF582-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.03 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly
LEAVE A COMMENT