Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly

Photo By Airman Ryan Prince | PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Airman 1st Class Avery Haake, High Frontier Honor Guardsman, swims laps in the pool after the re-opening of the Aquatics Center at Peterson Air Force Base, June 1, 2021. On average, approximately 1,000 swimmers used the facility each month before it was closed for repairs. Visit the 21st Force Support Squadron Aquatics Center website at www.21fss.com for the most up-to-date hours as the seasons change. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The Peterson Air Force Base Aquatic Center reopened June 1, 2021 after a Dec. 30, 2020 closure due to problems with humidity control.

“Malfunctions [in the facility] had increased the humidity resulting in uncontrolled condensation causing mold, rust and other facility damage concerns, including water saturation of an electrical panel,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jamila Edgerson, 21st Force Support Squadron operations officer.

Prior to the facility closure, monthly there were about 1,000 swimmers, approximately 12,000 annually, that used the pool for physical fitness and morale.

According to Edgerson, the approximate total to complete the repairs was $411,000.

Maintenance and updates in the facility included repairs to the baby pool roof, facility Pool Pak Unit (humidity control unit), water slide pump, main pool boilers and pumps; replacement of the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration system filters; installation of new plaster pool liners on both the main and baby pool; and minor updates to the locker rooms.

As of June 1, the new operating hours are:

• Lap Swimming: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Open Swimming: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• Shallow-end Fitness: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the 21st FSS Aquatics Center website at www.21fss.com for the most up-to-date hours as seasons change.

Anyone who has access to the base is able to use the Aquatics Center. To contact the facility call (719) 556-4608.