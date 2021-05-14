Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – John Taddy, Colorado Springs Pool and Spa construction worker, places cement around a pipe to seal it in the empty hot tub at the Peterson Air Force Base Aquatics Center, May 14, 2021. The Peterson Air Force Base Aquatic Center reopened June 1, 2021 after a Dec. 30, 2020 closure due to problems with humidity control. The total to complete all of the repairs in the facility was approximately $411,000. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

