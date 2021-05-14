Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly [Image 1 of 2]

    Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – John Taddy, Colorado Springs Pool and Spa construction worker, places cement around a pipe to seal it in the empty hot tub at the Peterson Air Force Base Aquatics Center, May 14, 2021. The Peterson Air Force Base Aquatic Center reopened June 1, 2021 after a Dec. 30, 2020 closure due to problems with humidity control. The total to complete all of the repairs in the facility was approximately $411,000. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:14
    Photo ID: 6821654
    VIRIN: 210514-X-KF582-2003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.7 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly
    Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Peterson pool repaired, running smoothly

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Peterson Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Pool
    Peterson SFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT