SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel Team’s Inspiring Readiness sign advertises their event at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. Members of the P-S GAR Chaplain Team are available to active duty military and their families. Counseling with a chaplain is confidential and held under the guidelines of privileged communication. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 15:58
|Photo ID:
|6821544
|VIRIN:
|210721-X-KF582-1004
|Resolution:
|4290x6888
|Size:
|16.39 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT