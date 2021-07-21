Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience [Image 3 of 3]

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel Team’s Inspiring Readiness sign advertises their event at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. Members of the P-S GAR Chaplain Team are available to active duty military and their families. Counseling with a chaplain is confidential and held under the guidelines of privileged communication. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 15:58
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Schriever Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Morale
    Chaplain Corps
    Schriever SFB

