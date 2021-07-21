Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel Team’s Inspiring Readiness sign advertises their event at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. Members of the P-S GAR Chaplain Team are available to active duty military and their families. Counseling with a chaplain is confidential and held under the guidelines of privileged communication. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

