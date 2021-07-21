Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience [Image 2 of 3]

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Brandon Wilkinson and USSF Sgt. Hailey Fruck, both Space Delta 8 – Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare, 4th Space Operations Squadron and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Fruck, DEL 8, unit training manager, play corn hole at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. Airmen and Guardians were invited by the Schriever Chapel Team to take a break during their work day to build comradery and resilience with lunch, games and tips to balance work and home life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

    Schriever Air Force Base

    Morale
    Chaplain Corps
    Schriever SFB

