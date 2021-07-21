Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Brandon Wilkinson and USSF Sgt. Hailey Fruck, both Space Delta 8 – Satellite Communications and Navigational Warfare, 4th Space Operations Squadron and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Fruck, DEL 8, unit training manager, play corn hole at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. Airmen and Guardians were invited by the Schriever Chapel Team to take a break during their work day to build comradery and resilience with lunch, games and tips to balance work and home life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

