    Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience [Image 1 of 3]

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman Ryan Prince 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Capt. Ronald Lawrence, Peterson-Schriever Garrison chaplain, speaks on resilience to Airmen and Guardians at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. The Chapel Team hosted the resiliency event for Space Delta Guardians to bring awareness to mental hygiene and provide methods everyone can use to deal with personal adversity. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Schriever Air Force Base

    Morale
    Chaplain Corps
    Schriever SFB

