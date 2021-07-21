SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Capt. Ronald Lawrence, Peterson-Schriever Garrison chaplain, speaks on resilience to Airmen and Guardians at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, July 21, 2021. The Chapel Team hosted the resiliency event for Space Delta Guardians to bring awareness to mental hygiene and provide methods everyone can use to deal with personal adversity. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 15:58
|Photo ID:
|6821542
|VIRIN:
|210721-X-KF582-1001
|Resolution:
|7209x4237
|Size:
|15.77 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Chapel team inspires, builds resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS
