Sgt. Maj. Keita Lyles, left, accepts the 923rd Contracting Battalion colors from Lt. Col. Randy Garcia during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 12 at Fort Riley, Kansas. Garcia is the 923rd CBN commander.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 14:27
|Photo ID:
|6821438
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-ZZ999-100
|Resolution:
|801x782
|Size:
|302.96 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting battalions welcome new senior enlisted leaders [Image 3 of 3], by Ryan Mattox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Contracting battalions welcome new senior enlisted leaders
