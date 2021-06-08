Sgt. Maj. Natasha McKellum, left, accepts the 919th Contracting Battalion colors from Lt. Col. Eric Brooks during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Brooks is the 919th CBN commander.
Contracting battalions welcome new senior enlisted leaders
