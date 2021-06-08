Sgt. Maj. Natasha McKellum speaks to the audience during the assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4 at Fort Bliss, Texas. McKellum is the 919th CBN sergeant major.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 14:27
|Photo ID:
|6821435
|VIRIN:
|210809-A-ZZ999-101
|Resolution:
|1982x1886
|Size:
|582.55 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Contracting battalions welcome new senior enlisted leaders [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Contracting battalions welcome new senior enlisted leaders
