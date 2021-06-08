Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contracting battalions welcome new senior enlisted leaders [Image 1 of 3]

    Contracting battalions welcome new senior enlisted leaders

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Sgt. Maj. Natasha McKellum speaks to the audience during the assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 4 at Fort Bliss, Texas. McKellum is the 919th CBN sergeant major.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 14:27
    acc
    amc
    army materiel command
    army contracting command
    mission and installation contracting command
    micc

