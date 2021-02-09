MING host Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Gabriel Ambrozaitis, outgoing state command chief warrant officer, speaks to a crowd during a change of responsibility ceremony Sept. 2, 2021, at Lansing, Michigan. The state command chief warrant officer is responsible for mentoring and developing warrant officers throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 Photo ID: 6821056 Resolution: 6029x4019 Location: LANSING, MI, US