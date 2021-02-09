MING host Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William W. Russell III, state command sergeant major and senior enlisted leader of the Michigan National Guard (right), passes a flag to U.S Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Gabriel Ambrozaitis, outgoing state command chief warrant officer, during a change of responsibility ceremony Sept. 2, 2021, at Lansing, Michigan. The state command chief warrant officer is responsible for mentoring and developing warrant officers throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

