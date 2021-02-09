Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MING host Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility [Image 5 of 9]

    MING host Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of Michigan’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, (left) passes a flag to U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Allen Robinson, incoming state command chief warrant officer, during a change of responsibility ceremony Sept. 2, 2021, at Lansing, Michigan. The state command chief warrant officer is responsible for mentoring and developing warrant officers throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MING host Command Chief Warrant Officer Change of Responsibility [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard

