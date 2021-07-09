Wiesbaden’s MWR outdoor recreational facility receives proper grand opening

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Col. Mario Washington, Wiesbaden Garrison Commander, and Sedat Selmani, an employee of the MWR outdoor recreation facility, cuts the ribbon to officially on the facility Sept. 7, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 09:56
    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

