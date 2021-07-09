Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden’s MWR outdoor recreational facility receives proper grand opening [Image 1 of 2]

    Wiesbaden’s MWR outdoor recreational facility receives proper grand opening

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Wiesbaden Garrison Command Sergeant Major Richard Russell, left, and Steven Steininger, right, a volunteer sport shooting instructor, watches as Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, and Luis Castro, a member of the cycling challenge team, cuts the cake at the MWR Outdoor Recreation's grand opening Sept. 7, 2021.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 09:56
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

