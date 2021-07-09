Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wiesbaden’s MWR outdoor recreational facility receives proper grand opening

    Wiesbaden’s MWR outdoor recreational facility receives proper grand opening

    Photo By Connie Dickey | Col. Mario Washington, Wiesbaden Garrison Commander, and Sedat Selmani, an employee of...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Col. Mario Washington, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the outdoor recreation facility on Clay North that had been delayed due to COVID adaptations this last year.

    “We wanted to thank the staff here at outdoor recreation for the great things they are doing for the community and even though the facility has been open since April, this is a good time to do this,” Washington said.

    Garrison Wiesbaden’s Morale Family and Welfare’s outdoor recreation department, now located in its state-of-the-art facilities in Building 3400 on Clay North, houses a one-stop-shop of amenities – including a customer service hub, equipment rentals, two classrooms, as well as bicycle and ski shops.

    The new facility is a multi-million dollar project that was completed in April of 2021 and consolidated services that previously spanned five installations and eight different facilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 09:57
    Story ID: 404603
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden’s MWR outdoor recreational facility receives proper grand opening, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wiesbaden’s MWR outdoor recreational facility receives proper grand opening
    Wiesbaden’s MWR outdoor recreational facility receives proper grand opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT