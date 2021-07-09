Wiesbaden’s MWR outdoor recreational facility receives proper grand opening

WIESBADEN, Germany – The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Col. Mario Washington, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the outdoor recreation facility on Clay North that had been delayed due to COVID adaptations this last year.



“We wanted to thank the staff here at outdoor recreation for the great things they are doing for the community and even though the facility has been open since April, this is a good time to do this,” Washington said.



Garrison Wiesbaden’s Morale Family and Welfare’s outdoor recreation department, now located in its state-of-the-art facilities in Building 3400 on Clay North, houses a one-stop-shop of amenities – including a customer service hub, equipment rentals, two classrooms, as well as bicycle and ski shops.



The new facility is a multi-million dollar project that was completed in April of 2021 and consolidated services that previously spanned five installations and eight different facilities.

