    CJTF-HOA commander visits Italian base [Image 2 of 9]

    CJTF-HOA commander visits Italian base

    DJIBOUTI

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) and Italian base leadership stand in front of the Italian and Djiboutian flags at the Italian National Military Support Base, Djibouti, Sept. 1, 2021. This was the first time the CJTF-HOA command team visited the Italian base since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 08:30
    Photo ID: 6820862
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-VY191-0021
    Resolution: 5979x3986
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA commander visits Italian base [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    cldj

