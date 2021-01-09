CJTF-HOA commander visits Italian base

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Terrence Koudelka, deputy commander, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), receives a coin from Col. Luigi Bigi, base commander, at the Italian National Military Support Base, Djibouti, Sept. 1, 2021. This was the first time the CJTF-HOA command team visited the Italian base since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns)

