U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, commander, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), thanks the cooks for their work preparing lunch at the Italian National Military Support Base, Djibouti, Sept. 1, 2021. This was the first time the CJTF-HOA command team visited the Italian base since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 08:30
|Photo ID:
|6820869
|VIRIN:
|210901-Z-VY191-0232
|Resolution:
|5250x3500
|Size:
|925.42 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA commander visits Italian base [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT