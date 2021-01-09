Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA commander visits Italian base [Image 9 of 9]

    CJTF-HOA commander visits Italian base

    DJIBOUTI

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Zana, commander, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), thanks the cooks for their work preparing lunch at the Italian National Military Support Base, Djibouti, Sept. 1, 2021. This was the first time the CJTF-HOA command team visited the Italian base since the COVID-19 pandemic began. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Gauret Stearns)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 08:30
    Photo ID: 6820869
    VIRIN: 210901-Z-VY191-0232
    Resolution: 5250x3500
    Size: 925.42 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CJTF-HOA commander visits Italian base [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    africom
    horn of africa
    camp lemonnier
    hoa
    combined joint task force
    cldj

