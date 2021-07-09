Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSRON 11 Convoy Training [Image 8 of 8]

    MSRON 11 Convoy Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (September 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Engineman 1st Class Emmanuel Marfo, Union, N.J., assigned to U.S. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Commander, Task Group 68.6, directs simulated protestors during a Unit Level Training Assessment Certification (ULTRA-C), Sept. 7, 2021. The convoy exercise enables MSRON-11 to conduct in-house training to qualify watchstanders. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
