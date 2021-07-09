CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (September 7, 2021) U.S. Navy Engineman 1st Class Emmanuel Marfo, Union, N.J., assigned to U.S. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Commander, Task Group 68.6, directs simulated protestors during a Unit Level Training Assessment Certification (ULTRA-C), Sept. 7, 2021. The convoy exercise enables MSRON-11 to conduct in-house training to qualify watchstanders. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 08:28 Photo ID: 6820860 VIRIN: 210907-N-AW702-0009 Resolution: 3718x2479 Size: 3.22 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: UNION, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MSRON 11 Convoy Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.