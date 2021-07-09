MSRON 11 Convoy Training

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (September 7, 2021) (left to right) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Bermudez, Lt. Ryan Nugent, Chief Master-at-Arms Donald Snock, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Zachary Rogers, all from U.S. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Commander, Task Group 68.6, plot the convoy team course during a Unit Level Training Assessment Certification (ULTRA-C), Sept. 7, 2021. The convoy exercise enables MSRON-11 to conduct in-house training to qualify watchstanders. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

