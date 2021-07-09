MSRON 11 Convoy Training

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (September 7, 2021) U.S. Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), Commander, Task Group 68.6, convoy team travels in formation during their Unit Level Training Assessment Certification (ULTRA-C), Sept. 7, 2021. The convoy exercise enables MSRON-11 to conduct in-house training to qualify watchstanders. Task Group 68.6 provides port and harbor security, high-value asset protection, and maritime security operations in coastal waterways in the Gulf of Tadjoura. The Task Group includes MSRON-11, the security boat squadron, and EOD Platoon 8-1-2, which sweep the port for explosives as needed. Both units are supported by Navy Expeditionary Combat Command in Norfolk, Virginia and are currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). CLDJ serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

