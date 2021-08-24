210824-N-DG679-016
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2021) Christopher Whiting, a machinist with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Vertical Lift Production line, measures a pylon bulk head lug as he replaces bad bushings on an H-60 aircraft.(U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released
|08.24.2021
|09.07.2021 06:52
|6820790
|210824-N-DG679-016
|3825x2550
|1.11 MB
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|1
|0
This work, 210824-N-DG679-016 [Image 5 of 5], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
