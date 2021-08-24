210824-N-DG679-063

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2021) Aircraft mechanic Mario Orejudos (left) and aircraft mechanic apprentice Obeiean Pagaduan (right) with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Vertical Lift Production line, install tail pylon swivel fittings on an H-60 aircraft. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released

