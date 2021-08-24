210824-N-DG679-063
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2021) Aircraft mechanic Mario Orejudos (left) and aircraft mechanic apprentice Obeiean Pagaduan (right) with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Vertical Lift Production line, install tail pylon swivel fittings on an H-60 aircraft. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released
This work, 210824-N-DG679-063 [Image 5 of 5], by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
