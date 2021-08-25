Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210825-N-DG679-015

    210825-N-DG679-015

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Toiete Jackson 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    210825-N-DG679-015
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 25, 2021) Clay Johnson, an aircraft mechanic apprentice with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast’s Vertical Lift Production line performs maintenance on an H-60 tail rotor gear box. (U.S. Navy Photo by Toiete Jackson/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 06:52
    Photo ID: 6820786
    VIRIN: 210825-N-DG679-015
    Resolution: 3825x2550
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210825-N-DG679-015, by Toiete Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast reduces turnaround time on H-60 aircraft

    U.S. Navy
    NAVAIR
    H-60
    FRCSE
    COMFRC

