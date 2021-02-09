E-6 Advancement September 2021

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sep. 02, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Matthew M. McCarty, assigned to the security department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, takes the E-6 Navy Wide Advancement Exam in the island room onboard NSF Diego Garcia Sep. 02, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released)

