E-6 Advancement September 2021

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sep. 02, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Mersedes Hall, assigned to the Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Unit Diego Garcia, takes the E-6 Navy Wide Advancement Exam in the island room onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Sep. 02, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released)

