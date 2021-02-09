Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-6 Advancement September 2021 [Image 3 of 8]

    E-6 Advancement September 2021

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Sep. 02, 2021) – Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eric D. Mitchell, the administration officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Headquarter Diego Garcia, oversees the E-6 Navy Wide Advancement Exam in the island room onboard NSF Diego Garcia Sep. 02, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 06:28
    Photo ID: 6820779
    VIRIN: 210902-N-US228-1026
    Resolution: 4310x3448
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-6 Advancement September 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Advancement
    U.S. Navy Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia
    Navy Readiness

