GHWB Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill

210903-N-SY758-1135 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2021) Sailors practice medical triage techniques during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB is in Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its upcoming Flight Deck Certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

