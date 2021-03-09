Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill [Image 4 of 8]

    GHWB Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Roberson 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    210903-N-SY758-1101 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2021) Sailors practice firefighting techniques on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during a mass casualty drill. GHWB is in Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its upcoming Flight Deck Certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    Flight Deck Certification
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

