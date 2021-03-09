210903-N-SY758-1041 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2021) Sailors prepare to evacuate an injured Sailor during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) . GHWB is in Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its upcoming Flight Deck Certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 02:15 Photo ID: 6820641 VIRIN: 210903-N-SY758-1041 Resolution: 3807x2719 Size: 820.56 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.