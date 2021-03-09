210903-N-SY758-1041 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2021) Sailors prepare to evacuate an injured Sailor during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) . GHWB is in Naval Station Norfolk preparing for its upcoming Flight Deck Certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 02:15
|Photo ID:
|6820641
|VIRIN:
|210903-N-SY758-1041
|Resolution:
|3807x2719
|Size:
|820.56 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, GHWB Conducts a Mass Casualty Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT