    769th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team provide ice [Image 7 of 7]

    769th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team provide ice

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert White 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Soldiers with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard. unload bags of ice to be handed out to local citizens affected by Hurricane Ida. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 13:34
    Photo ID: 6820184
    VIRIN: 210905-M-SV462-010
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team provide ice [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    DSCA
    IDA
    TF51
    #hurricaneresponse21

