769th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team provide ice

Soldiers with the 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion and 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard. unload bags of ice to be handed out to local citizens affected by Hurricane Ida. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 Location: BATON ROUGE, LA, US