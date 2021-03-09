Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Portland, 11th MEU transit Pacific at night [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Portland, 11th MEU transit Pacific at night

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit observe the night sky aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 2, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 03:13
    Photo ID: 6819886
    VIRIN: 210902-M-HB658-1049
    Resolution: 3800x5700
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Portland, 11th MEU transit Pacific at night [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEU
    Long Exposure
    At Sea
    Night Photography
    Naval Integration
    Astro Photography

