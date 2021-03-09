Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Portland, 11th MEU transit Pacific at night [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Portland, 11th MEU transit Pacific at night

    USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jakob Orlowski, a rifleman with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, posts security behind a .50-caliber Special Applications Scoped Rifle aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Sept. 2, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexis Flores)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 03:13
    Photo ID: 6819884
    VIRIN: 210902-M-LE234-1001
    Resolution: 5471x3647
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: USS PORTLAND (LPD 27), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Portland, 11th MEU transit Pacific at night [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Alexis Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M240
    Defense
    SCAT
    USSPortland
    LPD27

