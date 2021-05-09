La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

US Army Sgt. Keonte Davis, 46th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, Fort Polk, guides his crew in the removal of mud and debris from the main road in Grand Isle, La., Sept. 5, 2021. The 46th Engineer Battalion is part of the title 10 forces assisting the Louisiana National Guard in the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

