    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 4 of 10]

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Guardsmen with 1023rd Engineering Company and 922nd Engineer Company, 225th Engineer Brigade, assist in the removal of mud and debris from the main road using tractors in Grand Isle, La., Sept. 5, 2021. Engineers have assessed 3,974 miles of roadway and cleared 2,397 miles of roadways in 20 parishes during the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

