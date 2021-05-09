La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

Guardsmen with 1023rd Engineering Company and 922nd Engineer Company, 225th Engineer Brigade, assist in the removal of mud and debris from the main road using tractors in Grand Isle, La., Sept. 5, 2021. Engineers have assessed 3,974 miles of roadway and cleared 2,397 miles of roadways in 20 parishes during the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

