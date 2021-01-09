USACE leaders survey damage

Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, and Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, Mississippi Valley Division commanding general, walk along the tarmac during a refueling stop near Houma, Louisiana, Sept. 1, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts aerial assessments to gain a better understanding of the size and scope of the damage, and to help determine mission response requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Grace Geiger)

Date Taken: 09.01.2021
Location: HOUMA, LA, US