Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, 55th Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commanding general, and Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, Mississippi Valley Division commanding general, walk along the tarmac during a refueling stop near Houma, Louisiana, Sept. 1, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts aerial assessments to gain a better understanding of the size and scope of the damage, and to help determine mission response requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Grace Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2021 19:16
|Photo ID:
|6819714
|VIRIN:
|210901-A-JU815-402
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|HOUMA, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USACE leaders survey damage [Image 14 of 14], by MAJ Grace Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT