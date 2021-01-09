USACE surveys Hurricane Ida damage

An aerial view of damage left by Hurricane Ida in southeastern Louisiana Sept. 1, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts aerial assessments to gain a better understanding of the size and scope of the damage, and to help determine capabilities and support USACE can provide in the ongoing response effort. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Grace Geiger)

