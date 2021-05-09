Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification

    ARABIAN SEA

    09.05.2021

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210905-N-NY362-1023 ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 5, 2021) – From left, Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Rachel Hunt, Gunner’s Mate Seaman Joshua Barraza, and Gunner’s Mate Seaman Timothy Campbell set up targets for an M9 pistol qualification aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Sept. 5. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Live-Fire Qualification [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M9
    Qualification
    Live-fire
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet

